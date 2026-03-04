A way back for Neymar? Santos star has two games to earn Brazil spot as Rodrygo injury and Estevao concerns open up chance for first game under Carlo Ancelotti

According to UOL, Neymar is officially back on the radar for the Brazilian national team. With only 12 days remaining until the squad announcement for the final FIFA international window before the World Cup, sources close to the coaching staff confirm that the Santos star is being closely monitored. His return, however, hinges entirely on his ability to show consistent physical endurance.

The race against time has been complicated by Santos’ early elimination from the Campeonato Paulista, which ruined plans for a longer sequence of games. As a result, Neymar now has only two matches left - against Mirassol on March 10 and Corinthians on March 15. He must use these fixtures to convince Ancelotti that he is ready for the rigours of international football before the squad is finalised on March 16.