Neymar stars again to help Santos avoid relegation but immediately casts doubt over his future amid transfer speculation as Brazilian superstar faces knee surgery

Santos wrapped up their season with a decisive 3-0 win over Cruzeiro, a result that ensured the club avoided relegation to Serie B. Neymar once again played a key part in the attacking structure, influencing the game as a creator this time out rather than a finisher, having scored five goals across the two matches prior. The victory capped a late surge in form that carried Santos from danger into 12th place with 47 points.

The match itself followed a clear pattern from the outset, with Santos dictating the tempo in front of an energised Vila Belmiro crowd. Thaciano struck twice in the 26th and 28th minutes, taking advantage of the momentum that Neymar and the frontline generated with their fluid combinations. Joao Schmidt added a third shortly after half-time, sealing the win and all but confirming Santos’ mathematical safety. For Neymar, the match completed a final stretch played under physical duress, as he continued pushing through persistent knee pain.