Dani Alves Neymar split Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Neymar's father issues strong statement amid reports he will pay disgraced Barcelona star Dani Alves' €1 million bail

NeymarBarcelonaBrazilLaLigaDani Alves

Neymar's father has spoken out against claims that he paid the €1 million bail to ensure ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves' release from prison.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Neymar Sr. reportedly paid Dani Alves' bail
  • Former Brazil star to be released this week
  • Will have to give up passport to Spanish court

Editors' Picks