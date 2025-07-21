Neymar Bruna Biancardi baby 2025Instagram
Ritabrata Banerjee

Neymar receives heartwarming gift from former club PSG after Santos star & wife Bruna Biancardi celebrate birth of their second child

Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Neymar and his wife Bruna Biancardi gave birth to baby Mel on July 5. The Brazilian icon, who is now a father of four, received a heartwarming present from his former club Paris Saint-Germain as the French champions made customised jerseys for all four of the footballer's children. The 33-year-old shared the photograph on social media and thanked Les Parisiens for the wonderful present.

  • Neymar and Bruna gave birth to Mel earlier this month
  • Neymar is now a father of four
  • PSG sent a special gift to former player
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below