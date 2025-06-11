Carlo Ancelotti insists 'very dangerous' Neymar will play huge role for Brazil when fit as new coach shared hug with injury-plagued Santos star ahead of Paraguay win
Carlo Ancelotti met with Neymar ahead of Brazil's win over Paraguay and confirmed that the Santos star will play a huge role at the World Cup.
- Ancelotti and Neymar met ahead of Paraguay tie
- Coach confirms he will count on injured Santos star
- Italian revealed which position he will likely play