Neymar rescues Santos with penalty brace against Flamengo to dent leaders' title charge

The Brazilian forward replaced Philippe Coutinho at the break with his side trailing to first-half strikes from Danilo and Lucas Paqueta. Having been sidelined since tearing his right thigh muscle against Palmeiras on September 2, he held his nerve to convert penalties in the 82nd and 88th minutes. That late rally at Vila Belmiro brought an abrupt halt to the five-match winning streaks built up by both sides.