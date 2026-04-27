Neymar misses Santos training due to viral infection in latest setback to Brazil World Cup squad bid

Every minor setback for Neymar is now viewed through the lens of his international future. With the World Cup approaching, the forward is under intense pressure to prove his physical reliability and match sharpness. Missing training sessions, even due to illness, disrupts the rhythm he needs to convince the national team coaching staff. While the club suggests he has reacted well to medication, the optics of another absence add to the narrative of a stop-start season for the legendary No. 10. His plan remains to meet up with the rest of the Santos squad in Buenos Aires on Monday, provided his health improves sufficiently over the next 24 hours.