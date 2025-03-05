Neymar & girlfriend Bruna Biancardi put on loved up PDA show at Rio Carnival 2025 as Santos superstar enjoys wild night out after scoring in crucial win over Bragantino Neymar Santos FC Corinthians vs Santos FC Corinthians Paulista A1

Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi put on a PDA show at the Rio Carnival as the Santos superstar partied after scoring against Bragantino.