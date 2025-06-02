Neymar insists 'desperation' to score a goal led to failed 'Hand of God' attempt in grovelling apology as handball red card proves costly in late Santos defeat to Botafogo
Neymar has issued a grovelling apology after his needless red card for a blatant handball proved costly in Santos' loss to Botafogo on Sunday.
- Neymar issued apology after handball red card
- Brazil star claimed first yellow card could have been avoided
- Botafogo beat Santos 1-0 with late goal