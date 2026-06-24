'Like it's the last day of your life!' - Neymar's dad shares motivational message to Brazil star as return from injury nears

Neymar’s father took to social media to share a poignant video hours before Brazil's third-round World Cup group-stage fixture against Scotland. The post, shared on Neymar Senior's Instagram account, features a clip of the Santos star delivering a stirring speech in the locker room, reflecting on the lessons his father instilled in him from a young age.

In the footage, which originally dates back to the Kings League Brazil final at the Allianz Parque in May 2025, Neymar can be heard telling his teammates: “My father always told me, you know? Every time I went onto the pitch, he would say: ‘Son, run, dedicate yourself, play as if it were the last game of your life’. So, run, my brother, run as if it were the last day of your life.”