Where next for Didier Deschamps? France boss says he has 'freedom and several options' as he prepares to make way for Zinedine Zidane after World Cup

Speaking during a recent interview, the outgoing manager was remarkably candid when asked about stepping away from the dugout or moving into a boardroom role. Addressing a France supporters' group, Deschamps said: "My future after the World Cup would be rather coach of another club or another national team? I do not know. President of the French Football Federation? No. Retired? I don’t know, I haven’t decided anything.

"I have the freedom, I have several options. I’m taking my time because in my mind, the only thing that matters is until this summer. And after we'll see. I don't forbid myself anything. I am of a positive nature, I tell myself that it will be different but that it will be good..."