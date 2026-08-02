Newcastle United trigger £25.7 million release clause to secure goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek as fifth summer signing

The arrival of Hornicek comes against the backdrop of significant managerial changes at St James' Park. Newcastle United confirmed on Friday the departure of Eddie Howe with immediate effect.

The English manager stepped down from his role after nearly five years, citing the need to recharge and take a period of rest following a highly successful tenure that included a domestic cup win and Champions League qualification. He felt that stepping away was in the best interests of both himself and the club.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle has already joined the squad at their training camp in La Manga, ahead of a move from the Saudi Pro League side, with an official announcement of his appointment expected tomorrow.