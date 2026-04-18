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Newcastle willing to accept HUGE £35m loss on Yoane Wissa as they invite offers for ex-Brentford striker just seven months after signing him
Newcastle consider selling Wissa months after transfer
Newcastle United are prepared to invite offers for Wissa despite signing the forward less than a year ago. The club could accept a substantial loss if a suitable proposal arrives during the next transfer window. The DR Congo international joined Newcastle from Brentford in 2025 for around £50 million after scoring regularly in the Premier League. However, his first season at St James’ Park has not unfolded as expected, with limited opportunities and minimal impact in the league.
Reports indicate Newcastle could accept a fee in the region of £15 million, which would represent a loss of roughly £35m on the initial outlay, according to The i Paper. The club are understood to be open to offers as they assess their attacking options for the summer.
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Striker struggles to secure role in Howe’s attack
Discussion around Wissa’s future has intensified following a difficult debut campaign on Tyneside. The forward has struggled to establish himself in Eddie Howe’s plans and has slipped down the pecking order among Newcastle’s attacking options. According to reports, Newcastle’s recruitment team are already evaluating potential moves that would allow them to reshape the squad. Accepting a reduced fee for Wissa could help create room for reinforcements in the forward line.
Transfer decision reflects Newcastle squad balance concerns
Wissa arrived after several productive seasons with Brentford, where he developed into one of the club’s most reliable attackers and scored consistently in the Premier League - with a total of 49 goals while turning out for the Bees.
However, competition within Newcastle’s squad has limited his role during the current campaign. Injuries and form issues have also affected his chances of establishing a regular starting place, leaving the club weighing up whether to move on quickly rather than persist with a struggling signing. Financial considerations may also play a part. Selling Wissa could allow Newcastle to rebalance their wage structure and reinvest in other areas of the squad as they plan for the next transfer window.
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Wissa's future remains unclear
Newcastle are expected to assess interest in Wissa once the transfer window opens. Clubs across Europe and the Premier League could monitor the situation if, as reported, the asking price drops significantly. For now, the forward remains part of Howe’s squad as Newcastle navigate the closing stages of the season. His role in the remaining matches may help determine whether the club pushes ahead with a sale or gives him another opportunity next year.