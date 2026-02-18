Newcastle player ratings vs Qarabag: Anthony Gordon the great! England star scores FOUR to continue love affair with Champions League as Magpies hit minnows for six to all-but secure last-16 spot

Gordon gave Newcastle the lead inside three minutes as he ran onto Dan Burn's through-ball and slotted his effort into the bottom corner, and they were soon 2-0 up after Malick Thiaw climbed highest at the back post to head Kieran Trippier's searching cross into the net.

Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski stood tall to twice deny Gordon as well as Harvey Barnes, but he could do nothing about Gordon's penalty to make it three, the England international converting after Barnes' goal-bound shot was adjudged to have been blocked by a hand.

Gordon then completed his hat-trick seconds later after a defensive mix-up allowed him to take the ball round the 'keeper and finish into an empty net, and there was still time before the break for Gordon to score another spot-kick after he was fouled by Kochalski, taking his Champions League tally for the season to 10.

Qarabag did pull one back early in the second half when Elvin Jafarguliyev's angled drive beat Nick Pope and looked the more likely to score again, only for substitute Jacob Murphy to end any hopes of an unlikely comeback when his shot from 20 yards went in via a deflection.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium...