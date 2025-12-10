Newcastle player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Anthony Gordon heroics not enough as Magpies pegged back late in Champions League draw

Newcastle found themselves behind in the 13th minute after Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich’s header hit Bruno Guimaraes' backside and deflected past stranded goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and there was a real scare just a few moments later after Malick Thiaw hauled down Bayer captain Patrik Schick on the edge of the area. Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk initially pointed to the spot, but VAR informed him it was just outside the box and Thiaw will consider himself fortunate to only receive a yellow card in what was poor first-half from Howe’s side.

There was a huge shift of momentum in the second-half, as Newcastle hounded and pressed the hosts, which paid dividends when Nick Woltemade - playing his first game back on home soil following his summer move to St James’ Park - caused Bayer keeper Mark Flekken to panic and haul down the striker to concede a penalty, which Gordon swept home with aplomb. That strike means Gordon is just the second Newcastle player to score five or more goals in a single season in the Champions League, alongside Alan Shearer in 2002-03.

Joelinton hobbled off in the 60th minute, to be replaced by Lewis Miley, who provided Newcastle’s second goal just 14 minutes after coming on after he bravely leapt high above the Leverkusen defence to nod home a fantastic cross from Gordon. Howe’s side pressed for a third and both Jacob Murphy and Gordon saw shots hit the post. The Magpies were left to rue those missed chances, though, as Leverkusen struck with two minutes remaining, a neat one-two on the edge of the box allowing Grimaldo to fire low past Ramsdale.

The draw leaves Howe's side 12th in the table and hopeful of qualifying for the Champions League knockouts with PSV at home and Paris Saint-Germain away to come in the New Year.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from the BayArena...