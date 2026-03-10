Goal.com
Thiaw Barnes Hall Newcastle GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Newcastle player ratings vs Barcelona: Malick Thiaw ruins a magical Champions League night for the Magpies after Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall's heroics

Newcastle were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Barcelona on Tuesday. Eddie Howe's side looked on course to record a famous victory when Harvey Barnes gave them the lead in the 86th minute, only for Malick Thiaw to concede a stoppage-time penalty which Lamine Yamal converted with the final kick of the game.

Newcastle started the game on the front foot and Sandro Tonali almost gave them an early lead when his header was cleared off the line by Gerard Martin after Joan Garcia had spilled it. The Magpies struggled to create many clear cut chances, however, while Aaron Ramsdale was forced into action when Fermin Lopez fired straight at him when well placed.

The second half followed a similar pattern as Anthony Elanga and Will Osula wasted opportunities to test Garcia after getting in behind the Barca defence. At the other end, Robert Lewandowski poked wide as the Polish striker was picked out by Raphinha in the penalty area.

Joelinton did have the ball in the net with 20 minutes left on the clock after Barnes hit the post, but the Brazil midfielder was correctly flagged offside to cut his celebrations short. The hosts were not to be denied, however, and Barnes made no mistake when he was picked out by Jacob Murphy's cross to volley home from close range.

But just as the home fans were about to start their party, the balloon burst when Thiaw tripped Dani Olmo in the box and Yamal sent Ramsdale the wrong way from the spot.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from St. James' Park...

  • Newcastle United FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Aaron Ramsdale (6/10):

    Rarely stretched but did what was required of him when Barca did threaten his goal. Looks to be locking down a starting role.

    Kieran Trippier (6/10):

    Did well up against Raphinha as the Brazilian produced very little. Couple of lapses did lead to Barca opportunities while he was dragged out of position at times, but a solid shift overall.

    Malick Thiaw (6/10):

    Broke the lines effectively both with passes and his dribbling. Spoiled a decent performance with his late foul on Olmo for the penalty.

    Dan Burn (8/10):

    Made some key interventions inside his own penalty area while keeping Lewandowski on a tight leash.

    Lewis Hall (9/10):

    Outstanding in dealing with the threat posed by Yamal while he sprung so many Newcastle attacks by carrying the ball upfield. A performance of real maturity and quality.

  • Newcastle United FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Jacob Ramsey (7/10):

    Showed good strength in midfield and played some neat passes in tight areas.

    Sandro Tonali (6/10):

    Not as effective as in some previous games, in part due to a first-half booking. Still worked hard in midfield.

    Joelinton (7/10):

    Used his physicality to his advantage to break up play and drive forward. Always a key figure when fit.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-NEWCASTLE-BARCELONAAFP

    Attack

    Anthony Elanga (6/10):

    His pace caused problems for Cancelo, but his final ball and decision-making was sometimes lacking.

    Will Osula (5/10):

    Pressed well from the off and made some well-timed runs in behind, but lacked the quality or composure to take advantage.

    Harvey Barnes (7/10):

    Struggled to time his runs, especially during the first half, and hit the post on what had been a frustrating night before he ghosted in at the back post to break the deadlock.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-NEWCASTLE-BARCELONAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Tino Livramento (6/10):

    Played some nice passes forward after coming on for Trippier.

    Jacob Murphy (7/10):

    Swung some delightful crosses into the box and was eventually rewarded with the assist for Barnes.

    Anthony Gordon (6/10):

    Clearly diminished by his bout of illness but still posed a threat.

    Joe Willock (N/A):

    On for the final five minutes.

    Eddie Howe (7/10):

    Gordon's illness forced his hand with Osula but his substitutions were well timed and worked superbly. So unlucky not to get a deserved win.

