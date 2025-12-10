Newcastle legend Kevin Keegan names shock Premier League player he'd sign first if he was managing today & explains 'profound' impact of Eddie Howe at St James' Park

Keegan managed in the Premier League, taking charge of just over 250 games in all competitions during his first spell at Newcastle, which lasted just under five years. He would go on to lead Fulham for little over a year before an ill-fated time as England manager, with his next role coming at Manchester City. He won 77 of his 176 matches between 2001 and 2005 and then made a brief return to Newcastle in 2008, though that stint only lasted 22 games.

Clearly an expert who knows a good player when he sees one, the 74-year-old picked out a current Newcastle star as the player he would look to sign if he were managing a team in today's game.

He said: "Bruno Guimaraes: a midfielder who plays with imagination and bravery, traits increasingly rare in possession-heavy modern football and perfect for an attacking, expressive side."

Keegan was speaking on behalf of Guinness after returning to the club where he began his career, Scunthorpe United, to launch a new campaign which will see 10,000 free pints poured at non-league grounds this Boxing Day. The former England manager got behind the bar himself to pull pints and join supporters in festive chants as Guinness celebrate the fans and volunteers who keep grassroots football alive. To check where the offer is available and redeem your free pint, visit: redemptions.fanzo.com/Guinness-Boxing-Day