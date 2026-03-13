AFP
Eddie Howe defends Newcastle star Anthony Gordon amid Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane and Alan Shearer criticism over bench role against Barcelona
Punditry heavyweights target Gordon’s availability
The 25-year-old was left out of the starting line-up for the 1-1 draw at St James' Park after missing Tuesday morning's training session through illness. This prompted a rebuke from Alan Shearer, who suggested the magnitude of the fixture should have overridden minor physical discomfort, saying on Amazon Prime: "I know he doesn't feel well, but this is Barcelona at Newcastle for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It would take something extraordinary to keep myself out of this game tonight."
Keane echoed this sentiment on The Overlap, questioning: "How can you be ill but come on for half an hour?"
Rooney, too, was dismissive of the illness claims, saying: "If you're ill, you're ill. You shouldn't be there. He walked past us before the game and wouldn't shake our hands. He said he didn't want us to catch anything, but then he's going into the dressing room with his team-mates."
- AFP
Howe clears the air on medical protocols
During his Friday press conference, Howe expressed his eagerness to alleviate the pressure on his player by assuming complete responsibility for the selection decision. "I do have to clear something up with Anthony Gordon. He was absolutely willing to play in the game against Barcelona," Howe explained. "I know there's a lot of comments. It was my decision not to start him based on the fact that he'd been ill that morning and hadn't attended the training session. He was prepared to play, but in consultation with the medical team, he didn't think he was fit to play."
The 'winner's streak' and mental fortitude
Beyond the immediate medical concerns, Howe used the opportunity to reinforce Gordon's importance to the Magpies' long-term project. The former Everton man has been in prolific form this term, netting 10 European goals, and Howe was quick to praise his character. "Ant, I'd probably categorise him as a winner," Howe stated. "He wants to win everything; he's a real competitor. He's got that streak to him that I think all top players need, where he's very single-minded and very focused on his development and his game. I can only speak really glowingly of him this year. It hasn't been a straightforward season for him. He's had a lot of challenges, as every player does. But I think he's probably in the best moment that he's been this season currently. He's playing really well."
- Getty Images Sport
A selection headache ahead of Camp Nou
Howe faces a tactical dilemma as Newcastle prepare for a crucial Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday and the return leg in Barcelona on Wednesday. After Lamine Yamal's stoppage-time penalty in the first leg, the Magpies' quarter-final hopes are in jeopardy. The manager must decide whether to return Gordon to the domestic starting XI to build match rhythm or save his energy for Camp Nou's intimidating atmosphere. Howe is managing a squad on the brink of exhaustion and a historic opportunity, with captain Bruno Guimaraes hoping to travel to Barcelona with the team after his rehabilitation in Brazil.
