Newcastle ready to launch Davide Frattesi bid as Eddie Howe looks to land midfielder he targeted in the summer

Back in August, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe did admit he would like another midfielder, in light of injuries to Joe Willock and Lewis Miley.

At the time, he said: "We want six [midfielders] and now we are down to four. That is an issue for us and it is a position we are looking at."

Eventually, in what proved to be an eventful transfer window, which involved the Alexander Isak saga, they went on to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa. But that may not satisfy Howe's midfield needs with a lot of the season still to play.

The former Bournemouth boss also downplayed Newcastle's chances of re-signing Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, who was sold to the Tricky Trees last year to ease the Magpies' PSR (profit and sustainability) issues.

"Sentiment never comes into it - it is always about finance. We have not had any discussions on the January window. We're too focused on the amount of games we have. That will take focus for now," he said. "Certainly paying fees like that (£100 million), and I am not sure we are going to be in a position to do that. I am talking about that without any knowledge on January. It is just not really a window that big fees are usually paid. There is always a long-term management of PSR and long-term management on our financial situation. We can’t let one transfer unbalance that."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!