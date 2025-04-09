Newcastle and Chelsea's €100m battle! Premier League duo eye Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis but face fight with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this summer
Newcastle and Chelsea are both reportedly interested in signing Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who has a €100m release clause.
- Pavlidis eyed by both Premier League clubs
- Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also hovering
- Has scored 14 league goals for Benfica this season