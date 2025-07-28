New York Red Bulls’ Julian Hall, LAFC’s David Martinez, and NYCFC’s Johnny Shore among highly touted young players to watch in Leagues Cup 2025

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GOAL takes a look at five youngsters who could break out in the competition this summer

The Leagues Cup isn’t just about crowning a champion between Liga MX and MLS - it’s also a proving ground for the next generation of stars. In 2023, Inter Miami’s run to the title featured a breakout performance from then-teenager Benjamin Cremaschi, who quietly impressed alongside Lionel Messi. Now 20, Cremaschi is a U.S. international and represented the U23s at the Paris Olympics last summer.

The tournament gave him a platform - and in 2025, that same stage is set for a new wave of young talent ready to make their mark.

New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall has been touted for success, as has a fellow New Yorker with NYCFC's Johnny Shore as a potential breakout candidate. Down the coastline in Charlotte, 20-year-old Idan Toklomati has been handed the reins to the striker position, and out West, 18-year-old U.S. prospect Zavier Gozo is making waves for Real Salt Lake while pushing for a roster spot with the USA at the U20 World Cup this fall. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, 20-year-old Venezuelan David Martinez hasn't quite seen the minutes he hoped this season, but with winger Javairo Dilrosun departing the club ahead of the tournament, a spot in the XI has opened up, and it's now up to him to capitalize on it.

GOAL takes a look at each footballer and offers insight as to how they could be the next young star to emerge from the Leagues Cup.

