New York City FC, Chicago Fire and Inter Miami: Best landing spots for Man City star Kevin De Bruyne if he makes move to MLS

GOAL takes a look at five MLS franchises that could be potential fits for De Bruyne if he opts to join the league

Kevin De Bruyne is officially leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2025 season. The Belgium international became one of the finest midfielders of this generation playing under Pep Guardiola, making more than 400 appearances for the Premier League club.

"Football led me to all you - and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life," De Bruyne wrote in an emotional statement on social media on Friday. "Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Every story comes to an end but this has definitely been the best chapter."

The 33-year-old's next stop is unknown, but he will have no shortage of suitors in the summer, with plenty of clubs in Major League Soccer, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and beyond linked with a free transfer. He's frequently been linked with a move to MLS, where he could join the likes of Lionel Messi as a big-name European player landing in MLS.

Manchester City sister club NYCFC is an early frontrunner, due to their relationship with the Premier League side. However, Inter Miami, Chicago Fire, LA Galaxy and LAFC also make sense as possible destinations. Each club is in a major metropolitan area in which he could be a face of a franchise,

However, it is not as simple as any MLS team just offering him a contract. Each MLS franchise would need to have a Designated Player roster spot available to offer him, along with salary space - not to mention a need on the pitch.

Some technicalities to get out of the way.

MLS has two roster-construction models that clubs submitted ahead of the 2025 season. The model each club chose could determine whether or not they have the ability to bring in a player of De Bruyne's caliber.

The options:

Three Designated Player Model: Up to three Designated Players AND up to three U22 Initiative Players.

U22 Initiative Player Model: Up to two Designated Players AND up to four U22 Initiative Players AND up to an additional $2 Million of General Allocation Money.

Implemented ahead of the 2025 season, clubs have the conditional option to update their roster construction model between July 1 and the close of the secondary transfer window on Aug. 21. That could allow teams to make a play for a player such De Bruyne this summer. However, if a club changes their roster construction model, they have to fit the criteria beforehand.

The options:

U22 Initiative Player Model to Designated Player Model: The club must have used $1M or less of the additional GAM and have no more than three U22 Initiative Players on their roster.

Designated Player Model to U22 Initiative Player Model: The club may only invest up to $1M of additional GAM during the remainder of the season and must have no more than two Designated Players on their roster.

Those details will matter, as roster compliance changes midseason could be the key to bringing De Bruyne to MLS. Which team could be a potential fit for the Man City star? GOAL US takes a look.