Getty Images Sport
New Jersey World Cup fan fest suddenly cancelled as state opts for smaller local events
- Getty Images
What happened?
In a surprising decision, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill confirmed on Thursday that the fan fest would not go on as planned. Instead, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Host Committee will partner to front an initiative that will allocate $5 million into community initiatives for soccer fans.
According to the state, the initiative will now focus on "high-impact" fan events that are more beneficial to small businesses across New Jersey, not just on the one Jersey City location. The original plan, which was announced in 2025, was for Liberty State Park to be open for all 104 matches of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
- Getty Images News
What was said
"New Jersey is the beating heart of the 2026 World Cup, and this initiative makes sure that every New Jerseyan - no matter where they live - can be part of this once-in-a-generation moment,” Sherrill said in a statement to NBC. “From fan zones to neighborhood watch parties to street fairs, we are investing in the communities and small businesses that make New Jersey extraordinary. The World Cup is coming to our state - and we are going to make sure it belongs to New Jerseyans first.”
- AFP
World Cup in New Jersey
New Jersey, home of MetLife Stadium, is set to be one of the main hubs of this summer's World Cup, with the state set to host the tournament final. In addition to the finale, MetLife Stadium will host an additional seven matches, including one in the Round of 32 and one in the Round of 16.
In the group stage, the state will host matches between Brazil and Morocco on June 13, France and Senegal on June 16, Norway and Senegal on June 22, Ecuador and Germany on June 25 and Panama and England on June 27.
- AFP
What comes next?
Fans who purchased tickets to the previously planned fan fest will receive refunds, per NBC.
