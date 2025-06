This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

getty New contract for Rodri?! Man City ready to hand Ballon d'Or winner extended deal after miraculous recovery from ACL injury ahead of Club World Cup Rodri Manchester City Premier League Manchester City are all set to offer a new contract to Rodri after the midfielder miraculously recovered from his ACL injury. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City set to offer new deal to Rodri

Rodri returned to action against Bournemouth

Likely to sign a four-year deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FIFA Club World Cup MCI WAC Match preview