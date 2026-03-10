New Balance/GOAL
New Balance drop dazzling new boot pack as Eberechi Eze, Timothy Weah & Endrick get World Cup ready
NB drop 'Pure Ambition' pack
If you're looking to catch the eye on the pitch, the 'Pure Ambition' pack will definitely tick that box. New Balance's Furon, Tekela and 442 boots - worn by ballers like Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Endrick and Timothy Weah - arrive in fresh colourways using a bold pink and white palette that is pretty much impossible to ignore.
Catching the eye
With fewer than 100 days to go until the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, New Balance are staying true to their athlete-first mentality, as the pack is intended to focus on how the wearer interprets speed, control and craft in their own individual way.
The new-look Furon v8 - the boot of choice for the likes of Saka, Eze and Weah - and Tekela - Endrick's preference - arrive in a mesmerising pink with white touches on the heel and sole, while the clean 442 v3 is mainly white with pink surrounding the New Balance 'N' and on the soleplate.
Arsenal's Eze takes centre stage
Arsenal's Eze takes centre stage in New Balance's promotional campaign, with the keen chess player taking on Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen at his favourite pastime while wearing the new Furons in one video, and emerging victorious.
The technical stuff
In terms of the technical stuff, the Furon is New Balance's speed boot, featuring a knitted upper for stretch and support, off-centre laces for a bigger strike zone and an adapted soleplate for explosive movement. The Tekela precision boot has a micofibre upper with 'grip zones' for improved accuracy, while a stretchy, lace-less collar ensures the foot is locked in, with similarly adapted studs on the base. Meanwhile, the 442 is their "timeless" heritage boots, featuring a microfiber upper with debossed quilted detailing, low-profile collar and adapted heel for improved stability.
The 'Pure Ambition' pack is available to buy now from New Balance's official website and selected retailers.
