'As a player, you never want that' - Mason Mount reveals hurt at Ruben Amorim describing this Man Utd team as 'worst in history'
Mason Mount has admitted that Ruben Amorim’s brutal mid-season assessment of Manchester United as the 'worst in history' deeply hurt him and his teammates. The midfielder reflected on last season’s disastrous campaign, including a Europa League final defeat, and insisted the squad is determined to bounce back this season after a horror 2024/25 campaign.
- Mount hurt by Amorim's 'worst in history' remark
- Man United aiming to bounce back from heartbreak
- Champions League qualification key goal for new season