Netherlands head coach Xavi ‘satisfied’ but calls for crucial tactical shift after maiden win over Serbia

Xavi has officially opened his winning account as the manager of the Netherlands national team. After beginning his tenure with a respectable 1-1 draw against Germany, the Spaniard watched his side navigate a tricky away fixture to defeat Serbia 2-1 on Sunday evening. The result marks a significant milestone for the new regime, providing a sense of momentum as the Nations League campaign continues to unfold under his leadership. Despite the positivity surrounding the scoreline, the legendary midfielder remained grounded in his assessment of the performance.

"It is always the most important thing to get the three points," Xavi stated. "I am happy that we succeeded in that. But we have to play better, because certainly in the first half we did not do well in terms of pressing," Xavi stated.