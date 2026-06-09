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Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo bags two goals as 10-man Netherlands suffer major injury scare in World Cup warm-up win over Uzbekistan
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Oranje endure chaotic final warm-up
Koeman utilised the behind-closed-doors fixture on Randall's Island to experiment with tactical partnerships ahead of their tournament opener. The experimental side controlled the early stages, breaking the deadlock when West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville was brought down, allowing Gakpo to slot home his first penalty.
However, a late red card for substitute Guus Til triggered defensive vulnerability, allowing Igor Sergeev to net a stoppage-time equaliser for the side ranked 50th in FIFA's world rankings. Disaster was only averted in the 98th minute when Jan Paul van Hecke won a second spot-kick, which Gakpo calmly converted.
Pre-tournament defensive crisis deepens
The post-match technical analysis focused heavily on the fitness updates filtering through from the medical department rather than the narrow victory. Prior to kick-off, Netherlands' plans were thrown into disarray with the confirmation that Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber would be completely excluded from the tournament roster.
Addressing the defensive blow and his tactical preparations, Koeman confirmed his selected starting line-up will largely feature from the kickoff in Sunday's World Cup opener against Japan. The definitive update regarding Timber's groin injury means the versatile defender is set to miss yet another tournament.
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Goalkeeping concerns compound selection headaches
Beyond the confirmed absence of Timber, the Dutch technical staff faced immediate anxiety when first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was forced off in the second half. The Brighton shot-stopper landed awkwardly following an intensive aerial duel, forcing Mark Flekken to enter the fray as a medical precaution.
This defensive instability was further complicated by profligate finishing upfront, where Donyell Malen squandered multiple clear opportunities created by Gakpo. With secondary forward choices like Brian Brobbey having goals disallowed for offside, the tactical reliance on Gakpo's set-piece precision remains absolute.
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Group F campaign presents tactical test
The European nation will travel directly to their official tournament base camp to address these pressing defensive and medical dilemmas before competitive football commences. Koeman's squad must quickly rediscover their clinical edge as they prepare to navigate a challenging opening phase in North America.
The Netherlands' next test comes at the World Cup, where they'll face Japan in their Group F opener on Saturday, June 14, before subsequent group fixtures against Sweden and Tunisia.