Netherlands squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about Netherlands' squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Dutch have always been a footballing powerhouse. However, when it comes to winning trophies on the biggest stage, they have often been out of luck. The Netherlands made it to the World Cup final three times, consecutively in 1974 and 1978, and once again in 2010. Nevertheless, the Oranje fell short on all three occasions.

They did manage to avenge their loss to Spain from the 2010 final four years later in Brazil as they defeated their rivals 5-1 in their opening game of the 2014 World Cup. They went on to reach the semi-finals but were knocked out by Argentina in a gruelling penalty shootout.

In the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands missed out entirely, failing to qualify after finishing third in their qualifying group behind France and Sweden.

In the most recent edition of the tournament in 2022, the Dutch once again suffered defeat at the hands of Argentina in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 2-2 draw in regular time.

Will their luck finally change in the upcoming edition of the showpiece event next year? Let's find out by looking at their squad strength.