Netherlands player ratings vs Serbia: Joshua Zirkzee and Teun Koopmeiners secure vital victory

The Netherlands displayed significant tactical flexibility in Eindhoven, eventually wearing down a resilient Serbian block to secure a 2-1 victory. Xavi Hernandez's side dominated the ball, enjoying 65% possession, yet they were frequently tested by the directness of the visitors. Teun Koopmeiners opened the scoring after 31 minutes, clinical in his spatial awareness, but the lead was short-lived as Mihajlo Cvetkovic capitalised on an Aleksa Terzic delivery just four minutes later to level proceedings before the interval.
In the second half, the introduction of Joshua Zirkzee proved the decisive masterstroke. The striker provided the focal point that the Oranje had lacked in the opening 45 minutes, latching onto a Tijjani Reijnders pass to restore the lead in the 72nd minute. Despite Serbia pushing for a late equaliser and racking up 15 shots of their own, the Dutch defence held firm to move to eight points in the group, keeping pace with Greece at the summit of Nations League A Group 2.