Netherlands player ratings vs Romania: Cody Gakpo masterclass! Liverpool ace gives Dutch lift-off and Donyell Malen nets brace as Ronald Koeman’s men cruise into Euro 2024 quarter-finals

The Reds star was in superb form as he put Romania to the sword, scoring once and laying on an excellent assist, as Malen scored twice.

Coming into the game, the Netherlands aimed to reach their first European Championship quarter-final since 2008, while Romania were seeking their first qualification for the last-eight since 2000.

The Netherlands, of course, came third in their group, while Romania won theirs, but the performances did nothing to reflect their standings.

The Dutch took the lead within 19 minutes, as Cody Gakpo cut inside from the left flank and unleashed a fierce effort into the bottom corner.

Ronald Koeman's side dominated the first half, but struggled to convert their pressure and possession into clear-cut opportunities.

In the second half, they continued to carve Romania open, with their fluid attack requiring the backline to put their bodies on the line.

Eventually, the Dutch pressure paid off, as Gakpo robbed the otherwise excellent Radu Dragusin in the box and played in Donyell Malen, who finished.

And Malen added a third in the final minute of injury time, to really rub salt into Romanian wounds.

GOAL rates Netherlands' players from the Allianz Arena...