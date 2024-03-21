Netherlands Euro 2024 squad: Who will Ronald Koeman take to Germany?

The Oranje fell at the round of 16 stage three years ago, but have the tools to go further this time around

The Netherlands won't be among the favourites to win Euro 2024, but they should be considered dark horses under Ronald Koeman, who guided them to second in their qualifying group behind France. Koeman inherited a talented squad from Louis van Gaal after their impressive run to the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, and will be confident of making an even bigger splash in Germany this summer.

The Oranje have certainly come a long way since their shock last-16 defeat to the Czech Republic at the last European Championship, with a perfect mix of youth and experience holding them in good stead as they bid to win the tournament for the time since 1988.

Another showdown with France awaits in Group D, with the Netherlands also facing a tough examination against Austria, but Koeman's team should fear no one given the quality they possess across the pitch.

The question is: who will make the final Netherlands squad for the tournament? GOAL takes a look...