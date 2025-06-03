'An honor and a pleasure' - Hero Fiennes Tiffin, 'Harry Potter' actor and star of Netflix's 'After,' trades big screen for big boots as he represents West Ham at TST 2025

The English actor sat down with GOAL at TST 2025 for an exclusive interview about him donning the Clarets badge for the tournament this year

CARY, N.C. -- Hero Fiennes Tiffin, best known for his role as Hardin Scott in the famed 'After' Netflix franchise - a four-film series of romantic dramas based on the Anna Todd-authored novels - is taking a break from the film set this week and returning to his roots.

The 27-year-old actor is lacing up his boots and putting on the shirt of his first love: West Ham United.

"It's an honor and a privilege," he told GOAL at Media Day for The Soccer Tournament 2025 on Tuesday, where he will be playing for the Clarets in the competition.

"I think it will always will be... It will always be that way anytime I put on the West Ham shirt. I feel like it's hard not to repeat myself, because the emotions are the same. It’s surreal for me to be amongst the people I looked up to when I was growing up, and wear the top that I've supported and watched for years. It's surreal, and the kid in me can't believe it."

Fiennes Tiffin, 27, will be playing with the likes of West Ham legends Anton Ferdinand and Mauro Zarate in the 7v7 competition this year, as he features for the second time after he debuted for the Clarets in 2023 in the inaugural year of TST.

Fans around the world know the English actor from his role as Scott in the romantic films, but as a child, where his Clarets' fandom was born, he also played the role of a young Tom Riddle in the sixth installment of the Harry Potter films, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.

GOAL sat down with the English actor to talk about his West Ham fandom, where it stemmed from, and what fans should expect from him on the pitch at TST this year.