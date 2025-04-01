Nathan Ake salary: How much does Manchester City star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Nathan Ake's salary at Manchester City

Nathan Ake joined Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth back in 2020.

The Dutch centre-back arrived at City for £41 million on a five-year contract until 2025, which he later extended until 2027, three years later.

Ake is a solid presence at the back for the Blues, also scoring occasional goals from time to time.

Article continues below

The former Bournemouth star earns substantially for his contributions to City's success in recent years.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out exactly how much he earns!

*Salaries are gross