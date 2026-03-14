NAPLES

Meret 5.5: not always confident coming off his line, particularly for high balls. Needs to communicate better with his teammates.

Beukema 6: made no serious mistakes; a controlled performance.

Buongiorno 6: after a rather subdued start, he improved in the second half, when he managed to get the better of Stulic and win more physical challenges.

Olivera 6.5: A tidy performance, without too many mistakes, although he took a while to get going.

Politano 7.5: put his heart and soul into seeking the joy of a goal, which arrived in the second half with a fine volley following a corner. Otherwise, a game of character, even when the team offered him little support in the first half.

(from 28' s.t. Gutierrez: n/a)

Gilmour 6.5: his play between the lines is crucial to the rhythm of the game. His quick vertical passes cutting through the opposition’s defensive line are always a thorn in their side and often free up his attacking teammates.

Anguissa 5: a match to forget for the midfielder, who looked very tired physically today. He is still finding his feet after a long lay-off.

(from 1' s.t. McTominay 6: a good introduction to the game, adding quality to the build-up play.)

Spinazzola 6: better going forward, though he struggled a bit when tracking back. Overall, however, his performance was adequate.

(from 28' s.t. Mazzocchi 6: focused primarily on defence, performing effectively and in an organised manner.)

Elmas 5: barely involved in the attacking play, posed little threat, and was rightly substituted at half-time.

(from 1' s.t. De Bruyne 6.5: a very good return to the pitch after a long injury lay-off. He regained control of the midfield, making his presence felt amongst his teammates.)

Alisson Santos 6.5: He did his bit, although in front of goal he always lacked that bit of ruthlessness needed to make the winning move. His presence, however, is always important.

(from 40' s.t. Nascimento: n/a)

Hojlund 6.5: scored the crucial equaliser; his performance was positive overall, although he faded a bit in the closing stages (noted also by teammate De Bruyne)

Manager: Antonio Conte 6: in the first half, the team failed to deliver what the manager asked for, but some players were clearly out of form. Better in the second half, when he turned the game around through his substitutions.