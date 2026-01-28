Napoli on the brink: Why are Antonio Conte's teams so bad in the Champions League?

The only man to have won the Scudetto with three different clubs has never even gone close to lifting the Champions League. Only once has he made it to the quarter-finals and that was 13 years ago with Juventus, who were beaten 4-0 on aggregate by eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Since then, he's been twice eliminated in the group stage (with Juve in 2013-14, and Inter in 2020-21) and bowed out in the last 16 with both Chelsea (2017-18) and Tottenham Hotspur (2022-23).

In total, he's won just 17 of the 49 matches he's coached in the competition and is now on the verge of falling at the first hurdle for the third time in six attempts after a desperately disappointing 1-1 draw with 10-man Copenhagen left Napoli with just eight points from their seven games in this season's Champions League.

"It's a result that hurts me and it should hurt my players too," Conte told Sky Sport Italia last week. "The game was there to be one, and for us to reach the play-offs. We might have a thousand excuses, but tonight they don’t fit, because the match was going so well.

"We were in total control, with 11 men against 10, so even if you’re missing 10 players and feeling fatigue, you have to win these games. You just have to. We didn't manage it, though, so evidently our level right now is not suited to this competition, and we’ve got to all accept the blame here, because you’ve got to take home the result in a situation like this.

"There’s not much else to say, we just have to be angry with ourselves, because it was a golden opportunity, and perhaps we didn’t realise what was at stake. It was like we were riding a bike downhill and somehow managed to make it go uphill all by ourselves."