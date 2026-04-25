Made in Manchester! Scott McTominay scores a banger as Kevin De Bruyne & Rasmus Hojlund also on target in Napoli rout

Napoli face a decisive fixture list to conclude the campaign, beginning with a trip to Como on May 2 before hosting Bologna nine days later. Conte’s men then travel to Pisa on May 17, concluding this critical sequence at home against Udinese on May 24. While any dropped points will mathematically extinguish their championship aspirations, the Partenopei are currently reliant on Inter failing to pick up the four points required from their upcoming clashes with Torino and Parma.