AFP
Made in Manchester! Scott McTominay scores a banger as Kevin De Bruyne & Rasmus Hojlund also on target in Napoli rout
Emphatic home victory
Napoli wasted no time asserting their dominance, taking the lead within three minutes through a powerful McTominay strike following an opening exchange that saw the Scotsman denied just seconds earlier. The hosts effectively ended the contest before the interval as Hojlund’s deflected effort and a clinical De Bruyne finish established a commanding three-goal cushion. Alisson Santos completed the rout early in the second half, though McTominay was later denied a brace when Emil Audero saved his late penalty.
Milestone for De Bruyne
The statistical weight of the evening centred on De Bruyne reaching a historic goal-scoring landmark during a dominant team performance. The veteran midfielder’s strike was only his second non-penalty goal of the current domestic campaign, marking his 100th career goal across Europe’s top five leagues. This achievement places him in elite company, as only Marco Reus has reached such a milestone among midfielders since De Bruyne’s debut in the 2012-13 season.
Title race update
The victory moves Napoli to 69 points, keeping them mathematically alive in a title race currently dominated by Inter. While Christian Chivu's side remain heavy favourites, the result ensures the Nerazzurri cannot celebrate this weekend; a win against Torino would move Inter 12 points clear with four games remaining. However, Inter’s 21st Scudetto could be secured next weekend through various scenarios involving dropped points from both Napoli and AC Milan, potentially crowning them champions without even taking to the pitch.
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The final month
Napoli face a decisive fixture list to conclude the campaign, beginning with a trip to Como on May 2 before hosting Bologna nine days later. Conte’s men then travel to Pisa on May 17, concluding this critical sequence at home against Udinese on May 24. While any dropped points will mathematically extinguish their championship aspirations, the Partenopei are currently reliant on Inter failing to pick up the four points required from their upcoming clashes with Torino and Parma.