Napoli chief makes Raheem Sterling admission as ex-Chelsea star seeks new club after terminating contract

Napoli had emerged as a potential destination for the winger, with the Italian club having previously explored a deal during the summer transfer window. However, sporting director Giovanni Manna has moved quickly to manage expectations regarding a move for the 31-year-old free agent. Speaking to Sky in Italy ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Sterling’s former employers, Manna suggested that the finances involved make a deal highly unlikely.

"Raheem is very good, but he hasn't been playing for a long time," Manna explained, highlighting the winger's lack of match fitness after being frozen out of the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge. While confirming that discussions had taken place earlier in the year, Manna indicated that the economic landscape remains a significant barrier for Antonio Conte’s side.

"We spoke with him during the summer but I see it as difficult right now, he has significant financial expectations," Manna admitted.