Somehow Naomi Girma wasn't among the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees. We're not talking top five or 10 here (where the USWNT had representatives at No. 4 in Sophia Smith, No. 5 Lindsey Horan, No. 6 Mallory Swanson and No. 9 Trinity Rodman). No, we're talking top 30. Anyone who doesn't think Girma is one of the 30 best players in the world knows nothing about the sport, and even less about Girma.

Girma proved that on Wednesday in Louisville - not that she really had to. Defensively, she might be the best in the world. Against Argentina Wednesday night, though, Girma's performance wasn't defined by her defensive perfection, but rather an unexpected spark of attacking genius that even she couldn't believe.

The defender scored the first two goals of her professional career, leading the way in a 3-0 win over Argentina. The first was a powerful header into a wide-open net. The second was a pinpoint-headed finish right into the top corner. In between, she virtually scored a third, flicking a corner off a defender for an Argentina own goal.

"We were all just laughing and so excited," Girma told TNT of her first international goal. "Anytime someone gets their first goal, it’s such a joy and the whole team gets so excited, so it was fun to get mine tonight. I’ve always wanted it."

Girma doesn't seem the type to really take things such as Ballon d'Or votes personally, or go launch some sort of revenge tour, but she sure played like she did. Girma was a force of nature, one that Argentina couldn't handle... not that any other team in the world could.

With Girma at the top of the list, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Lynn Family Stadium.