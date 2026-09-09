VIDEO: The world's most dangerous throw-in? Nader Mohammadi produces ANOTHER stunning flip-assist in Russian Cup clash

Mohammadi's ability to launch long throw-ins using a complete forward somersault has established itself as an unpredictable set-piece weapon for Kostroma this term. The Tehran-born defender had already recorded two similar assists in the league, first in a 3-1 victory over SKA Khabarovsk on 9 August and later in a narrow 1-0 win against Rotor Volgograd in round nine. This unconventional attacking method offers a unique tactical dimension that continues to disrupt opposing backlines throughout the 2026-27 campaign.