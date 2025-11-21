Myles Lewis-Skelly urged to stick with Arsenal amid exit talk following England snub as ex-Gunners left-back praises 'special' teenager

Monreal said: "I really like Lewis-Skelly. I think he’s one of the best left-backs. When he plays, when I see him, he’s something special. Of course, he’s not playing because Calafiori is playing so well.

"This is nothing against Calafiori, but Lewis-Skelly is different. When you see him play, you will see him most of the time in the middle of the game. He’s not a typical left-back. If I compare myself with Lewis-Skelly, I was more in the left side, go to the side, but he comes often into the middle. He’s really good technically, how he receives the ball, how he turns, how he’s always playing forward.

"So I don’t know if he’s going to be in the squad for the World Cup, because obviously if you want to be in the squad you need to play in your team. He’s not playing right now, but if we are talking only about his level, yes, he’s a top, top left-back. He’s going to make a lot of appearances as an Arsenal player, 100 percent."

