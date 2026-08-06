Cristiano Ronaldo/IG
'My toys' - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals supercar garage packed with rare Ferraris, Bugattis and hypercars
Ronaldo pulls back the garage doors
Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans a rare look inside his private collection this week, posting three photographs from the garage of his home showing off an eye-catching lineup of supercars. The Al-Nassr captain, still away from his club on an extended post-World Cup break, shared the images on Instagram with a simple two-word caption that needed no further explanation.
The simple caption that said everything
"My toys," Ronaldo wrote alongside the photos, a caption that undersold what was actually on display. According to reports, the Portuguese forward's fleet includes four Ferraris, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Porsche 911, two Bugattis and a McLaren Senna, among other vehicles. In total, Ronaldo is said to own around 13 sports cars, with the collection valued at approximately €11 million - a garage that reflects his standing as one of football's all-time top earners, built through two decades at clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before his move to Saudi Arabia.
A reminder of Ronaldo's status as he stays out of the spotlight
The post lands at a notable moment. Ronaldo, 41, has been enjoying a lengthy summer holiday since Portugal's Round-of-16 exit at the 2026 World Cup, spending time with family in Mallorca while Al-Nassr's squad worked through a preseason training camp in Lisbon without him. He did make a brief appearance pitch-side during Al-Nassr's friendly against Almeria to greet teammates, but has yet to rejoin full training - a decision the club has framed as a managed conditioning plan rather than any wider issue, ahead of a campaign in which he remains under contract following the two-year extension he signed last year.
What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr
The break won't last much longer. Al-Nassr's Lisbon camp concluded on August 5, and the squad - Ronaldo included - is expected back in Riyadh shortly after, leaving him roughly a week of full training before the Saudi Pro League season kicks off on August 15 against Al-Fateh. Ange Postecoglou's side will begin the campaign as defending champions after finally ending Ronaldo's domestic trophy drought in May, sealing the title with a 4-1 win over Damac in which he scored twice - his first major club silverware since winning Serie A with Juventus back in 2020. For now, though, the garage doors are the only thing Ronaldo is opening.
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