'He must've walked 10,000m easy!' - Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler pokes fun at new Match of the Day presenter Gabby Logan for calling Mohamed Salah 'Mo Farah' in live TV gaffe Liverpool M. Salah Liverpool vs Lille Lille Champions League

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler could not resist making fun of Gabby Logan after she misspoke and called Mohamed Salah 'Mo Farah'.