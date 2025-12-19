QSC
Morocco wins FIFA Arab Cup 2025 crown after a thrilling win over Jordan in Qatar
FIFA Arab Cup 2025 final: How it transpired
The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 final at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday was an absolute spectacle for the fans and pundits, with Morocco edging Jordan 3-2 after extra time.
Jordan were making their debut in an Arab Cup final and gave their more illustrious opponents a proper fright but Morocco's experience helped them prevail.
It was Morocco who took the lead through Oussama Tannane's sensational strike. But Jordan fought back in the second half, overturning the scoreline through two goals from Ali Olwan. But Morocco showed their character with an equaliser in the 88th minute through Abderrazzak Hamdallah who then went on to score the winner in the 100th minute.
What Chairman of the Local Organising Committee said?
The Amir of Qatar, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was in attendance at the Lusail Stadium for the spectacle of a game. Meanwhile, Chairman of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Local Organising Committee, H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, said: "The FIFA Arab Cup represents the very best of our region: our passion for football, our shared identity, our rich, hospitable culture and our ability to come together on the global stage. This tournament also showcased the depth of skill and talent across the region, providing a platform for players to compete at the highest level. We are proud to have delivered an event that belongs to the entire Arab world.
"As the Arab Cup draws to an end, it also marks the final chapter of a remarkable season of football in Qatar, which spanned youth, GCC, Arab and international tournaments, reflecting our ongoing commitment to developing the game at every level."
Successful culmination of three FIFA tournaments
The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup final on Thursday also marked an absolutely successful period for Qatar as world class sporting hosts. They have now succesfully hosted three FIFA tournaments in a short span of time.
The FIFA U17 World Cup 2025 was held in November in Qatar, followed by the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 which came to an end on Wednesday.
What comes next?
The FIFA Arab Cup will return to Qatar again. The 2029 and 2033 editions will also be held in the Middle-East nation who have showcased exceptional organisational capabilities and readiness to host world-class football at every level.
