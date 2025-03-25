FBL-WC-EUR-2026-QUALIFIERS-ENG-LATAFP
'Someone you can bounce off' - Morgan Rogers reveals Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham played key role in helping Aston Villa forward settle into England squad

EnglandM. RogersJ. BellinghamWorld Cup Qualification UEFAAston VillaPremier LeagueReal Madrid

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has revealed how fellow Birmingham native Jude Bellingham helped him settle into the England squad.

  • Rogers earned first Three Lions call-up in November 2024
  • Played a part in both Tuchel's first games in charge
  • Has a close friendship with Madrid star Bellingham
