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Morgan Rogers shines but Enzo Fernandez sulks as Xabi Alonso's Chelsea edge Fulham
Rogers makes immediate impact in West London thriller
Chelsea’s new era under Alonso began with an explosion of attacking intent as the Blues secured victory against Fulham in a pulsating West London derby. The headlines belonged to Rogers, who justified his significant price tag following his arrival from Aston Villa last month. Rogers looked sharp from the opening whistle and eventually found the back of the net four minutes before half-time, expertly slotting home after a clever cutback from Maxence Lacroix. The strike capped off a dominant first-half display for the visitors, who looked reinvigorated under their new Spanish tactician.
The game started at a frantic pace, with Brazilian forward Joao Pedro giving Chelsea the lead after just 32 seconds, catching the Fulham defense cold. However, the hosts refused to lie down and found an equalizer midway through the first half through Josh King. Chelsea regained control when Cole Palmer, who was undoubtedly one of the outstanding performers on the night, produced a moment of individual brilliance. Running onto a Pedro pass, Palmer fired home from a remarkably tight angle with 49 minutes on the clock.
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Hostile reception for Enzo Fernandez at Craven Cottage
While the mood among the Chelsea attackers was jubilant, the same could not be said for Fernandez. The Argentinian midfielder was booed mercilessly by Fulham supporters when he was introduced as a second-half substitute. The vitriol from the home stands was a direct consequence of the summer's international drama, as fans at Craven Cottage had clearly not forgiven the 25-year-old for his role in eliminating England from the World Cup. Every touch from the midfielder was greeted with ferocious jeers, creating a tense atmosphere during the final stages of the match as Fulham pushed for a way back into the contest.
The hostility toward Fernandez is becoming a recurring theme for the player, who was also jeered by his own supporters during a pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad just a week prior. Reports suggest that the player’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, with Manchester City reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation. Despite the off-field distractions and the noise from the stands, Fernandez attempted to provide stability to the midfield for the final 25 minutes.
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Alonso wins battle between former Real Madrid coaches
The fixture provided a fascinating tactical subplot as Alonso went head-to-head with his former Real Madrid and Spain teammate Álvaro Arbeloa, who was also taking charge of his first competitive game for Fulham. Both managers had short-lived stints in the dugout at the Santiago Bernabeu last season before heading to the Premier League, but it was Alonso who emerged victorious in this entertaining encounter. The tactical flexibility shown by Chelsea was a marked improvement from previous seasons, as they managed to withstand a late barrage of pressure after Gonzalo García had reduced the deficit for the home side with a well-placed header.
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Defensive concerns remain for the Blues
Alonso has been backed heavily in the transfer market, with Chelsea spending more than 300 million pounds on new recruits to bridge the gap to the top of the table. Having established themselves as early favorites to challenge reigning champions Arsenal. But there were reminders that Chelsea have much to improve if they want to challenge for the title this season. Their defending left much to be desired, even with the towering Maxence Lacroix in the middle of the back three, and Robert Sanchez’s feeble attempt to stop Josh King from scoring Fulham’s first goal bolsters the argument that Chelsea need a new No. 1.
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