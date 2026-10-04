'Setting a new era!' – Morgan Rogers sends strong message after capping England 7-0 thrashing

Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers provided the crowning moment of England's historic 7-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Croatia in Rijeka. Introduced as a second-half substitute by Thomas Tuchel, Rogers latched onto a pass from Jude Bellingham before rounding the goalkeeper to score England's seventh.

The victory consolidates England's second-place position in Group C on six points.

Rogers highlighted the exceptionally high standard set by every player on the pitch.