Morgan Rogers is going nowhere! Aston Villa tie star attacker down to new contract to ward off Chelsea transfer interest
After a very successful time with the Villans last season, where he scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions and also won the PFA Young Player of the Season, Rogers has endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign, having scored just one goal and registering three assists. However, despite his dip in form, Villa decided to present the youngster with a new long-term deal, which will keep him at the club until 2031.
The 23-year-old agreed to the Villans' terms and has finally put pen to paper on the new contract, thereby ruling out the imminent possibility of joining other top English sides like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Aston Villa delighted to tie Rogers down to a new deal
The official statement from Aston Villa read: "Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Morgan Rogers has signed a new contract with the club. The England international has agreed a deal that will keep him at Villa until 2031. Rogers signed for the club in February 2024 from Middlesbrough and has become a key member of Unai Emery's side, earning a debut for the Three Lions in November 2024. His stellar performances last term saw his peers vote him PFA Young Player of the Season."
Chelsea and Spurs wanted Rogers
In April this year, reports emerged that Chelsea were plotting a summer move for Rogers, who is known to be a close friend of their star player Cole Palmer, after the youngster's impressive performances throughout the 2024-25 season. It was further reported that the Villans might be forced to sell the forward to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The Blues, however, never formally approached Aston Villa over a possible transfer.
Spurs, too, had identified Rogers as a possible candidate they could sign in the summer after losing Eberechi Eze to arch-rivals Arsenal. However, the north London club eventually signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.
Rogers had even hinted in August that he could exit Villa Park as he had told The Times: "I’m happy here [Aston Villa]. I love football. I love nothing more than just coming out on the pitch and playing football and that’s what I’m doing. I don’t think about anything else. I can’t predict the next 12 months or anything in the future. It’s just about playing football, enjoying my football and showing everyone what I can do."
Rogers eyeing spot in Tuchel's World Cup squad
Despite a slow start for the club, Rogers has consistently made it into Thomas Tuchel's England squads in the last few international breaks and has also garnered praise from the German. After the Three Lions' 3-0 win over Wales last month, Tuchel said: "Morgan was excellent like the whole team, he's very humble, he's very physical. He has the ability to score and to assist. He had a fantastic season (in 2024-25) and was deservedly voted as the young player of the season in the Premier League. Morgan was one piece of the puzzle but it is a team effort. Morgan is what he is. He is a number 10 and he is competing for his place."
Rogers will hope to maintain his consistency for the Three Lions and book a place in Tuchel's final World Cup squad that will travel to North America next summer.
