Morgan Rogers is going nowhere! Aston Villa tie star attacker down to new contract to ward off Chelsea transfer interest

In April this year, reports emerged that Chelsea were plotting a summer move for Rogers, who is known to be a close friend of their star player Cole Palmer, after the youngster's impressive performances throughout the 2024-25 season. It was further reported that the Villans might be forced to sell the forward to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The Blues, however, never formally approached Aston Villa over a possible transfer.

Spurs, too, had identified Rogers as a possible candidate they could sign in the summer after losing Eberechi Eze to arch-rivals Arsenal. However, the north London club eventually signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

Rogers had even hinted in August that he could exit Villa Park as he had told The Times: "I’m happy here [Aston Villa]. I love football. I love nothing more than just coming out on the pitch and playing football and that’s what I’m doing. I don’t think about anything else. I can’t predict the next 12 months or anything in the future. It’s just about playing football, enjoying my football and showing everyone what I can do."