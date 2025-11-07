Morgan Rogers stays at Aston Villa! England international agrees new contract until 2031 after fighting off suitors in summer

Like Villa's slow start to the season, the former Middlesbrough star looked lethargic, uninspired, and a shadow of the player who starred for much of last campaign. Indeed, in late August, he may have opened the door to a potential Villa exit in the not-so-distant future, despite being "happy" to be there.

He said, "I’m happy here [Aston Villa]. I love football. I love nothing more than just coming out on the pitch and playing football and that’s what I’m doing. I don’t think about anything else. I can’t predict the next 12 months or anything in the future. It’s just about playing football, enjoying my football and showing everyone what I can do."

But in recent weeks, the England international's strong form has reappeared for both club and country. Now, The Athletic reports that he will sign a new deal until 2031, which will make him one of Villa's highest earners.