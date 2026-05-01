'How's he saved that?!' - Morgan Gibbs-White in awe over Emi Martinez's 'great' stop in Nottingham Forest's narrow Europa League win over Aston Villa

Gibbs-White was left in awe of a spectacular save from Martinez during Nottingham Forest’s narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.
The Argentine goalkeeper produced one of the standout moments of the match at the City Ground when he denied Igor Jesus with a remarkable reflex stop during the first half. Despite the heroics from Martinez, Forest eventually claimed victory thanks to Chris Wood’s second-half penalty after a VAR review for handball against Lucas Digne. The result gives Forest a slender advantage heading into the return leg, with the Midlands rivals set to meet again at Villa Park for a place in the final.